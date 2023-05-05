On Friday, Kyle Tucker (hitting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

  • Tucker is batting .259 with three doubles, five home runs and 21 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 84th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 87th in the league in slugging.
  • In 61.3% of his games this season (19 of 31), Tucker has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (29.0%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has gone deep in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (five of 31), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 13 games this year (41.9%), Tucker has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (19.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 10 times this year (32.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 12
11 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%)
5 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%)
6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%)
3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%)
7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.48).
  • Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 22 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • The Mariners are sending Castillo (2-0) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.82 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Friday, April 28 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 1.82 ERA ranks sixth, .923 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 20th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.