The Seattle Mariners will send a hot-hitting J.P. Crawford to the plate against the Houston Astros and Alex Bregman, who has been on a tear as of late, when the squads square off on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 28 home runs.

Fueled by 75 extra-base hits, Houston ranks 25th in MLB with a .367 slugging percentage this season.

The Astros rank 20th in MLB with a .240 team batting average.

Houston ranks 14th in the majors with 137 total runs scored this season.

The Astros have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Astros are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking sixth with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.

Houston has a 9.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fourth-best in baseball.

Houston pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.20 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.

The Astros have a combined 1.197 WHIP as a pitching staff, seventh-lowest in MLB.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Cristian Javier (2-1) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Javier has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 4/29/2023 Phillies L 6-1 Home Cristian Javier Zack Wheeler 4/30/2023 Phillies W 4-3 Home Jose Urquidy Bailey Falter 5/1/2023 Giants W 7-3 Home Luis Garcia Ross Stripling 5/2/2023 Giants L 2-0 Home Hunter Brown Anthony DeSclafani 5/3/2023 Giants L 4-2 Home Framber Valdez Logan Webb 5/5/2023 Mariners - Away Cristian Javier Luis Castillo 5/6/2023 Mariners - Away J.P. France Marco Gonzales 5/7/2023 Mariners - Away Hunter Brown Bryce Miller 5/8/2023 Angels - Away Framber Valdez Patrick Sandoval 5/9/2023 Angels - Away Framber Valdez Shohei Ohtani 5/10/2023 Angels - Away Cristian Javier Griffin Canning

