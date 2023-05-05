Friday's game between the Houston Astros (16-15) and the Seattle Mariners (15-16) at T-Mobile Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-2, with the Astros coming out on top. Game time is at 10:10 PM ET on May 5.

The probable starters are Luis Castillo (2-0) for the Mariners and Cristian Javier (2-1) for the Astros.

Astros vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

ROOT Sports NW

Astros vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Astros 4, Mariners 3.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Under 6.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Houston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Astros' past 10 games.

The Astros have been underdogs in eight games this season and have come away with the win five times (62.5%) in those contests.

Houston has been listed as an underdog of +110 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Houston scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (137 total, 4.4 per game).

The Astros have pitched to a 3.20 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

Astros Schedule