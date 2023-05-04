Tyler Seguin will be on the ice Thursday when his Dallas Stars play the Seattle Kraken in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center. There are prop bets for Seguin available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Tyler Seguin vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -130)

0.5 points (Over odds: -130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Seguin Season Stats Insights

Seguin has averaged 16:37 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +3).

In 18 of 76 games this season, Seguin has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 38 of 76 games this season, Seguin has registered a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

In 25 of 76 games this season, Seguin has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 56.5% that Seguin goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.1% of Seguin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Seguin Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+37) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 76 Games 7 50 Points 0 21 Goals 0 29 Assists 0

