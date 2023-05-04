The Seattle Kraken go on the road against the Dallas Stars for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Thursday, May 4, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken hold a 1-0 advantage in the series. The Stars are listed with -195 moneyline odds against the Kraken (+165).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-195) Kraken (+165) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have gone 40-23 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Dallas has an 18-6 record (winning 75.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -195 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Stars have an implied win probability of 66.1%.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas' past 10 games have not hit the over once.

During the past 10 games, the Stars have scored 1.4 more goals per game than their season average.

The Stars' 281 goals this season make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.

The Stars are ranked third in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 215 total goals (2.6 per game).

The squad has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +66 this season.

