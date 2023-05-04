Stars vs. Kraken Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2
Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round will see the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken face off on Thursday, May 4, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken are up 1-0. The Stars are favored (-195) in this matchup against the Kraken (+165).
Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a peek at which squad we think will emerge with the victory in Thursday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.
Stars vs. Kraken Predictions for Thursday
Our projections model for this game predicts a final score of Stars 4, Kraken 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Stars (-195)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.4
- Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.8)
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars Splits and Trends
- The Stars are 47-21-14 overall and 8-16-24 in overtime games.
- In the 29 games Dallas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 10-6-13 record (good for 33 points).
- Looking at the 14 times this season the Stars ended a game with only one goal, they have a 3-9-2 record, good for eight points.
- Dallas has finished 5-4-7 in the 16 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering 17 points).
- The Stars have scored at least three goals in 57 games (43-7-7, 93 points).
- In the 26 games when Dallas has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 14-5-7 to register 35 points.
- In the 48 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 30-11-7 (67 points).
- The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 37 games. The Stars finished 17-11-9 in those contests (43 points).
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|7th
|3.43
|Goals Scored
|3.52
|4th
|3rd
|2.62
|Goals Allowed
|3.07
|14th
|14th
|31.9
|Shots
|30.5
|20th
|9th
|29.9
|Shots Allowed
|27
|2nd
|5th
|25%
|Power Play %
|19.6%
|21st
|3rd
|83.5%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.7%
|21st
Stars vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
