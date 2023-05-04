The Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken take the ice Thursday in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken are on top 1-0 in the series.

You can tune in to watch the Stars look to beat the the Kraken on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/2/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/21/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/13/2023 Kraken Stars 5-2 DAL 3/11/2023 Kraken Stars 4-3 (F/OT) DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have allowed 215 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Stars have gone 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) during that span.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have conceded 252 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the league.

With 289 goals (3.5 per game), the Kraken have the league's fourth-best offense.

In the last 10 games, the Kraken have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Kraken have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) during that stretch.

Kraken Key Players