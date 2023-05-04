Mason Marchment and the Dallas Stars face the Seattle Kraken in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center, on Thursday at 9:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Marchment's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Mason Marchment vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Marchment Season Stats Insights

Marchment has averaged 15:42 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -6).

Marchment has netted a goal in a game 11 times this season in 68 games played, including multiple goals once.

Marchment has a point in 23 games this season (out of 68), including multiple points seven times.

Marchment has an assist in 15 of 68 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability is 41.7% that Marchment hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 27.8% chance of Marchment having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Marchment Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's +37 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 68 Games 5 31 Points 2 12 Goals 1 19 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.