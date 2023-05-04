Joe Pavelski Player Prop Bets: Stars vs. Kraken - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2
Joe Pavelski will be in action Thursday when his Dallas Stars face the Seattle Kraken in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center. Considering a bet on Pavelski in the Stars-Kraken matchup? Use our stats and information below.
Joe Pavelski vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -159)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)
Stars vs Kraken Game Info
Pavelski Season Stats Insights
- Pavelski has averaged 17:43 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +42).
- Pavelski has scored a goal in a game 25 times this season over 82 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.
- In 49 of 82 games this year, Pavelski has registered a point, and 20 of those games included multiple points.
- Pavelski has an assist in 38 of 82 games this season, with multiple assists on 10 occasions.
- Pavelski has an implied probability of 61.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Pavelski going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 41.7%.
Pavelski Stats vs. the Kraken
- On defense, the Kraken are conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.
- The team's +37 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Seattle
|82
|Games
|7
|77
|Points
|15
|28
|Goals
|9
|49
|Assists
|6
