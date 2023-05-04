Joe Pavelski will be in action Thursday when his Dallas Stars face the Seattle Kraken in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center. Considering a bet on Pavelski in the Stars-Kraken matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Joe Pavelski vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

  • When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -159)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Pavelski Season Stats Insights

  • Pavelski has averaged 17:43 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +42).
  • Pavelski has scored a goal in a game 25 times this season over 82 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.
  • In 49 of 82 games this year, Pavelski has registered a point, and 20 of those games included multiple points.
  • Pavelski has an assist in 38 of 82 games this season, with multiple assists on 10 occasions.
  • Pavelski has an implied probability of 61.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Pavelski going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 41.7%.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Pavelski Stats vs. the Kraken

  • On defense, the Kraken are conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The team's +37 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle
82 Games 7
77 Points 15
28 Goals 9
49 Assists 6

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.