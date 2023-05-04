Evgenii Dadonov will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken face off on Thursday at American Airlines Center in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Dadonov's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Evgenii Dadonov vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

  • When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Dadonov Season Stats Insights

  • Dadonov has averaged 14:43 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -8).
  • In six of 73 games this season, Dadonov has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
  • In 28 of 73 games this year, Dadonov has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.
  • Dadonov has an assist in 24 of 73 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.
  • The implied probability that Dadonov goes over his points prop total is 44.4%, based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Dadonov going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Dadonov Stats vs. the Kraken

  • The Kraken are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
  • The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +37.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle
73 Games 10
33 Points 7
7 Goals 2
26 Assists 5

