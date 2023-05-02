In Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Golden State Warriors will be seeking a win against Los Angeles Lakers.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Warriors vs. Lakers matchup in this article.

Warriors vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Warriors vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Warriors vs Lakers Additional Info

Warriors vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Warriors outscore opponents by 1.8 points per game (scoring 118.9 points per game to rank second in the league while allowing 117.1 per contest to rank 21st in the NBA) and have a +148 scoring differential overall.

The Lakers put up 117.2 points per game (sixth in league) while allowing 116.6 per outing (20th in NBA). They have a +47 scoring differential.

These teams score 236.1 points per game combined, 9.1 more than this game's point total.

Opponents of these two teams average 233.7 points per game combined, 6.7 more points than this contest's total.

Golden State has covered 38 times in 82 matchups with a spread this season.

Los Angeles has covered 40 times in 82 games with a spread this season.

Warriors Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Stephen Curry 31.5 -125 29.4 Klay Thompson 23.5 -110 21.9 Andrew Wiggins 17.5 -130 17.1 Jordan Poole 12.5 -105 20.4 Draymond Green 8.5 -125 8.5

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Kevon Looney or another Warriors player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Looking to place a futures bet on the Warriors? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.