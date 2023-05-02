The first game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round will see the Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, May 2, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS is the place to tune in to watch the Stars and the Kraken take the ice.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/21/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/13/2023 Kraken Stars 5-2 DAL 3/11/2023 Kraken Stars 4-3 (F/OT) DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in league play, giving up 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Stars have gone 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 17 goals (1.7 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) over that span.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken concede 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the NHL.

With 289 goals (3.5 per game), the Kraken have the NHL's fourth-best offense.

Over the past 10 contests, the Kraken have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) during that time.

Kraken Key Players