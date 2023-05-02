Roope Hintz will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken meet in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Looking to wager on Hintz's props versus the Kraken? Scroll down for stats and information.

Roope Hintz vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -164)

0.5 points (Over odds: -164) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Hintz Season Stats Insights

In 73 games this season, Hintz has a plus-minus of +31, while averaging 17:33 on the ice per game.

In Hintz's 73 games played this season he's scored in 28 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 48 of 73 games this season, Hintz has registered a point, and 19 of those games included multiple points.

Hintz has an assist in 27 of 73 games played this season, including multiple assists nine times.

The implied probability that Hintz hits the over on his points prop total is 62.1%, based on the odds.

Hintz has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Hintz Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are giving up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +37.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 73 Games 6 75 Points 8 37 Goals 4 38 Assists 4

