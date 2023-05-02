Astros vs. Giants Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 2
The San Francisco Giants (11-17) hope to break their four-game losing run against the Houston Astros (16-13), at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
The Astros will give the nod to Hunter Brown (3-0, 2.37 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Giants will turn to Anthony DeSclafani (2-1, 2.70 ERA).
Astros vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (3-0, 2.37 ERA) vs DeSclafani - SF (2-1, 2.70 ERA)
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Brown
- Brown (3-0) will take the mound for the Astros, his sixth start of the season.
- The right-hander allowed two hits in seven scoreless innings pitched against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.37 and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .206 in five games this season.
- He has three quality starts in five chances this season.
- In five starts, Brown has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of 6.0 frames per outing.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Anthony DeSclafani
- DeSclafani gets the start for the Giants, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 27 strikeouts over 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up a 2.70 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings over five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .223 to opposing hitters.
- DeSclafani has recorded four quality starts this year.
- DeSclafani is aiming for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.0 innings per start.
- The 33-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (2.70), 12th in WHIP (.933), and 44th in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
