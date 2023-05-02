Astros vs. Giants: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Mauricio Dubon and the Houston Astros will try to defeat Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
Bookmakers list the Astros as -175 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Giants +145 moneyline odds to win. The total for the contest is listed at 8 runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed Astrosgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Astros vs. Giants Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Astros
|-175
|+145
|8
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Astros Recent Betting Performance
- In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 2-2.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
Astros Betting Records & Stats
- The Astros have won 47.4% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (9-10).
- Houston has gone 4-4 (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Astros' implied win probability is 63.6%.
- Houston has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 16 times this season for a 16-12-1 record against the over/under.
- The Astros have not had a spread set for a game this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Astros Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|8-9
|8-4
|5-3
|11-10
|12-10
|4-3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.