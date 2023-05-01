The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena and his .641 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Ross Stripling and the San Francisco Giants at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ross Stripling

Ross Stripling TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is hitting .241 with seven doubles, six home runs and five walks.

Pena is batting .350 with two homers during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

In 67.9% of his 28 games this season, Pena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 21.4% of his games this season, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 39.3% of his games this season, Pena has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 19 games this year (67.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 12 10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%) 12 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (58.3%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings