How to Watch the Astros vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jeremy Pena and the Houston Astros will try to defeat Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants at Minute Maid Park on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Location: Houston, Texas
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros rank 22nd in baseball with 26 total home runs.
- Houston is 23rd in baseball, slugging .375.
- The Astros have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.244).
- Houston has the No. 16 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.6 runs per game (124 total runs).
- The Astros are 18th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .318.
- The Astros strike out 8.3 times per game to rank eighth in the majors.
- Houston's pitching staff is sixth in the majors with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Houston's 3.27 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Astros combine for the No. 8-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.206).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Luis Garcia (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.00 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- Garcia is aiming to record his third straight quality start in this game.
- Garcia is seeking his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance on the mound.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/25/2023
|Rays
|W 5-0
|Away
|Luis Garcia
|Drew Rasmussen
|4/26/2023
|Rays
|W 1-0
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Calvin Faucher
|4/28/2023
|Phillies
|L 3-1
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Aaron Nola
|4/29/2023
|Phillies
|L 6-1
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Zack Wheeler
|4/30/2023
|Phillies
|W 4-3
|Home
|Jose Urquidy
|Bailey Falter
|5/1/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Luis Garcia
|Ross Stripling
|5/2/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Anthony DeSclafani
|5/3/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Logan Webb
|5/5/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Chris Flexen
|5/6/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Jose Urquidy
|Marco Gonzales
|5/7/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Luis Garcia
|Logan Gilbert
