Jacob Meyers -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Bailey Falter on the mound, on April 30 at 7:10 PM ET.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers is batting .266 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.

Meyers has picked up a hit in 12 of 23 games this season, with multiple hits five times.

He has gone deep in only one game this season.

Meyers has driven in a run in four games this season (17.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In four of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 11 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings