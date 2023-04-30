David Hensley Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Phillies - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
David Hensley is available when the Houston Astros take on Bailey Falter and the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on April 30 against the Rays) he went 0-for-3.
David Hensley Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
David Hensley At The Plate
- Hensley has seven walks while batting .135.
- In six of 17 games this season, Hensley has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has not hit a home run in his 17 games this year.
- Hensley has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored at least once six times this season (35.3%), including one multi-run game.
David Hensley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|7
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.4 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Phillies have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.33).
- The Phillies surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, one per game).
- Falter (0-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season.
- The lefty's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.50), 32nd in WHIP (1.143), and 66th in K/9 (6.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
