Bruins vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 7
The Boston Bruins host the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Sunday, April 30, starting at 6:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL. The series is tied up 3-3. The Bruins are the favorite, with -225 moneyline odds, in this decisive matchup against the Panthers, who have +190 moneyline odds.
Bruins vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-225)
|Panthers (+190)
|-
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins have won 61 of their 77 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (79.2%).
- Boston has a record of 24-8 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter (75.0% win percentage).
- The Bruins have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this matchup.
Panthers Betting Insights
- This season the Panthers have won 10 of the 22 games, or 45.5%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Florida has played as an underdog of +190 or more one time this season and won that game.
- The Panthers have a 34.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Bruins vs. Panthers Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|301 (2nd)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|174 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|62 (11th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (7th)
|36 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Bruins Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Boston hit the over once.
- In their last 10 games, the Bruins are putting up 1.3 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Bruins score the second-most goals in the league, averaging 3.7 per game for a total of 301 this season.
- The Bruins are ranked first in NHL action with the fewest goals against, having given up 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game).
- Their +127 goal differential is top-ranked in the league.
Panthers Advanced Stats
- Florida has gone over the total once in its last 10 games.
- During their last 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents are scoring 0.3 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.4 goals.
- The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) are the sixth-most in the NHL.
- The Panthers have conceded 3.3 goals per game, 272 total, which ranks 21st among league teams.
- They have a +16 goal differential, which ranks 16th in the league.
