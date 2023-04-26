Kyle Tucker, with a slugging percentage of .412 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Calvin Faucher on the mound, April 26 at 6:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Rays.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher

Calvin Faucher TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.417) this season, fueled by 25 hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 26th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.

In 70.8% of his 24 games this season, Tucker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in five games this year (20.8%), homering in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

Tucker has driven in a run in 12 games this year (50.0%), including six games with more than one RBI (25.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once nine times this year (37.5%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 11 10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (36.4%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (54.5%)

Rays Pitching Rankings