The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSOH, and MSG. The Knicks lead the series 3-1. The point total is set at 202.5 in the matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and MSG
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Cavaliers -5.5 202.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

  • Cleveland's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 202.5 points 66 times.
  • The average total in Cleveland's matchups this year is 219.1, 16.6 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Cavaliers are 44-38-0 ATS this season.
  • Cleveland has entered the game as favorites 64 times this season and won 47, or 73.4%, of those games.
  • Cleveland has a record of 27-3, a 90% win rate, when it's favored by -225 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Cavaliers.

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

  • New York and its opponents have combined to score more than 202.5 points in 74 of 82 games this season.
  • New York's contests this season have a 229.1-point average over/under, 26.6 more points than this game's total.
  • New York is 46-36-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Knicks have been underdogs in 39 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (48.7%) in those contests.
  • New York has a record of 2-5 when it is set as the underdog by +185 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • New York has an implied victory probability of 35.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 202.5 % of Games Over 202.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Cavaliers 66 80.5% 112.3 228.3 106.9 220 220
Knicks 74 90.2% 116 228.3 113.1 220 224.8

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

  • The Cavaliers have a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall over their past 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Cavaliers have hit the over twice.
  • Cleveland owns a better record against the spread when playing at home (25-16-0) than it does in road games (19-22-0).
  • The 112.3 points per game the Cavaliers record are just 0.8 fewer points than the Knicks allow (113.1).
  • Cleveland has a 28-17 record against the spread and a 33-12 record overall when scoring more than 113.1 points.

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

  • New York is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests.
  • The Knicks have gone over the total in four of their past 10 games.
  • New York's winning percentage against the spread at home is .463 (19-22-0). On the road, it is .659 (27-14-0).
  • The Knicks' 116 points per game are 9.1 more points than the 106.9 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 106.9 points, New York is 37-25 against the spread and 39-23 overall.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Knicks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Cavaliers 44-38 20-10 40-42
Knicks 46-36 4-5 44-38

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Point Insights

Cavaliers Knicks
112.3
Points Scored (PG)
 116
25
NBA Rank (PPG)
 11
28-17
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 37-25
33-12
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 39-23
106.9
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.1
1
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 12
39-23
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 32-10
48-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 34-8

