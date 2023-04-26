Player prop bet odds for Randy Arozarena, Kyle Tucker and others are available when the Tampa Bay Rays host the Houston Astros at Tropicana Field on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Astros vs. Rays Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 25 hits with three doubles, five home runs, 18 walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a .301/.417/.518 slash line on the season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Apr. 25 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Rays Apr. 24 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 at Braves Apr. 23 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 1 at Braves Apr. 22 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Braves Apr. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Randy Arozarena Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Arozarena Stats

Arozarena has 31 hits with four doubles, a triple, five home runs, eight walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .348/.412/.584 so far this season.

Arozarena will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .412 with a double, a triple, a home run, three walks and six RBI.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Apr. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Apr. 24 2-for-3 2 0 2 5 0 vs. White Sox Apr. 23 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Apr. 22 3-for-5 1 1 4 6 0 vs. White Sox Apr. 21 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has recorded 26 hits with three doubles, six home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 15 runs.

He's slashing .313/.408/.566 so far this season.

Diaz heads into this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .385 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and six RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Astros Apr. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Astros Apr. 24 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 vs. White Sox Apr. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 vs. White Sox Apr. 22 3-for-4 2 0 0 3 vs. White Sox Apr. 21 2-for-5 0 0 1 2

