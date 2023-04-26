Astros vs. Rays: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Tampa Bay Rays and Taylor Walls will take on the Houston Astros and Jeremy Pena on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Tropicana Field.
The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -135, while the underdog Astros have +110 odds to play spoiler. The over/under for the contest has been set at 9 runs.
Astros vs. Rays Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rays
|-135
|+110
|9
|+100
|-120
|-
|-
|-
Astros Recent Betting Performance
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have posted a mark of 4-1.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Astros and their foes are 6-3-1 in their last 10 contests.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Astros' past 10 games.
Astros Betting Records & Stats
- The Astros have come away with four wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Houston has played as an underdog of +110 or more twice this season and split those games.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.
- So far this season, Houston and its opponents have hit the over in 15 of its 24 games with a total.
- The Astros have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Astros Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|6-7
|7-4
|5-3
|8-8
|10-8
|3-3
