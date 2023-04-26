Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rays - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman (.289 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Calvin Faucher and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is hitting .237 with four doubles, three home runs and 18 walks.
- In 66.7% of his games this year (16 of 24), Bregman has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (20.8%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 12.5% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his chances at the plate.
- In eight games this year (33.3%), Bregman has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 13 games this year (54.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|11
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (81.8%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (54.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (27.3%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (63.6%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.82).
- The Rays allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.6 per game).
- Faucher (0-0) takes the mound for the Rays to make his third start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander threw two innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
