The Houston Astros and Yainer Diaz, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Drew Rasmussen and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

  • Diaz is hitting .192 with two doubles and a walk.
  • Diaz has had a base hit in four of nine games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has not gone deep in his nine games this year.
  • Diaz has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in five games this season (55.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
  • The Rays' 2.72 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to surrender 14 home runs (0.6 per game), the least in baseball.
  • Rasmussen makes the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.01 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty tossed five scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
  • In four games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.01, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .182 against him.
