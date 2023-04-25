Tyler Seguin Player Prop Bets: Stars vs. Wild - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
Tyler Seguin and the Dallas Stars play the Minnesota Wild in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at American Airlines Center, on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Seguin in the Stars-Wild game? Use our stats and information below.
Tyler Seguin vs. Wild Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSWIX, SN360, and BSNX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)
Seguin Season Stats Insights
- In 76 games this season, Seguin has a plus-minus rating of +3, while averaging 16:37 on the ice per game.
- In 20 of 76 games this season, Seguin has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.
- Seguin has a point in 40 games this year (out of 76), including multiple points 10 times.
- Seguin has an assist in 25 of 76 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.
- Seguin's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 55.6% that he goes over.
- The implied probability of Seguin going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.7%.
Seguin Stats vs. the Wild
- The Wild have given up 219 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- The team has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential (+20).
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Minnesota
|76
|Games
|12
|50
|Points
|9
|21
|Goals
|6
|29
|Assists
|3
