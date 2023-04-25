The Dallas Stars host the Minnesota Wild for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, April 25, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSWIX, SN360, and BSNX. The series is tied up 2-2. The Stars have -145 moneyline odds against the Wild (+125).

Stars vs. Wild Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSWIX, SN360, and BSNX

TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSWIX, SN360, and BSNX Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-145) Wild (+125) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have put together a 39-22 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Dallas is 28-14 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Stars have an implied win probability of 59.2%.

Stars vs. Wild Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Wild Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 239 (23rd) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 219 (6th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 54 (15th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 46 (12th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas has not gone over in its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Stars are putting up 0.9 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Stars offense's 281 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked seventh in the league this year.

On defense, the Stars have been one of the best squads in league competition, allowing 215 goals to rank third.

The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +66.

