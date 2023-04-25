The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker (.394 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Rays.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen

Drew Rasmussen TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.418) this season, fueled by 23 hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.

Tucker has gotten a hit in 16 of 23 games this year (69.6%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (30.4%).

He has gone deep in 21.7% of his games this season, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

Tucker has picked up an RBI in 47.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 26.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once eight times this year (34.8%), including one multi-run game.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 10 10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (50.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings