Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rays - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Jacob Meyers (batting .344 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, four walks and six RBI), take on starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Rays.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers is hitting .286 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.
- Meyers enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .438.
- In 10 of 19 games this year (52.6%) Meyers has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (21.1%).
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- Meyers has driven in a run in three games this season (15.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In four of 19 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Rays' 2.72 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.6 per game).
- The Rays will send Rasmussen (3-1) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.01 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 22 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed five scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while surrendering three hits.
- In four games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 2.01 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .182 to his opponents.
