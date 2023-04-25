David Hensley Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rays - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
David Hensley -- hitting .077 with four walks in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Drew Rasmussen on the hill, on April 25 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.
David Hensley Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
David Hensley At The Plate
- Hensley has seven walks while hitting .156.
- Hensley has had a base hit in six of 15 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has not hit a home run in his 15 games this year.
- Hensley has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- In six of 15 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
David Hensley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|5
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Rays have the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.72).
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.6 per game).
- Rasmussen makes the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.01 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 22 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty went five scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- In four games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.01, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .182 against him.
