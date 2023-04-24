Randy Arozarena's Tampa Bay Rays (19-3) and Kyle Tucker's Houston Astros (12-10) will match up in the series opener on Monday, April 24 at Tropicana Field. The matchup will start at 6:40 PM ET.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -155, while the underdog Astros have +130 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game.

Astros vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley - TB (2-0, 2.61 ERA) vs Jose Urquidy - HOU (1-1, 3.66 ERA)

Astros vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been favorites in 21 games this season and won 19 (90.5%) of those contests.

The Rays have won all 16 games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

The Rays were favored on the moneyline in nine of their last 10 games, and they went 7-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Tampa Bay combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Astros have been underdogs in five games this season and have come away with the win three times (60%) in those contests.

Oddsmakers have given the Astros the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +130 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Astros have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Astros vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mauricio Dubon 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+260) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+165) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+210) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+145) José Abreu 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 2nd 1st Win AL West -144 - 1st

