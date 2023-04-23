Yordan Alvarez Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Braves - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
After going 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in his last game, Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start Max Fried) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his last game against the Braves.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Max Fried
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez has 18 hits, which is tops among Houston hitters this season, while batting .257 with nine extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 83rd in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.
- In 14 of 19 games this year (73.7%), Alvarez has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in six games this season (31.6%), homering in 7.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Alvarez has had an RBI in 12 games this year (63.2%), including seven multi-RBI outings (36.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 12 games this year (63.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|7
|10 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (71.4%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (42.9%)
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (57.1%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.40).
- The Braves give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.7 per game).
- The Braves will look to Fried (1-0) in his third start this season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
