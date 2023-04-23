Max Fried gets the nod for the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at Truist Park against Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 1:30 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

The favored Braves have -140 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Astros, who are listed at +115. The total is 8 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Astros vs. Braves Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • TV: MLB Network
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: Truist Park
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Braves -140 +115 8 -115 -105 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

  • The Astros have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and won both matchups.
  • When it comes to the total, the Astros and their opponents are 6-3-1 in their previous 10 games.
  • The last 10 Astros games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

  • The Astros have been victorious in two of the four contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • Houston has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +115 moneyline set for this game.
  • The Astros have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
  • Games involving Houston have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 14 of 21 chances this season.
  • The Astros have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
6-7 5-3 4-3 7-7 9-7 2-3

