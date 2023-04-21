Stars vs. Wild: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3
The Dallas Stars are set for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Friday, April 21, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SN1, TVAS, BSN, BSWIX, and BSSW. The teams are tied up 1-1 in the series. Oddsmakers give the Stars -115 moneyline odds in this game against the Wild (-105).
Stars vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SN1, TVAS, BSN, BSWIX, and BSSW
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-115)
|Wild (-105)
|-
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have been favored on the moneyline 60 times this season, and have finished 39-21 in those games.
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, Dallas has a 39-21 record (winning 65.0% of its games).
- The Stars have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Stars vs. Wild Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Wild Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|239 (23rd)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|219 (6th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|54 (15th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|46 (12th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- In Dallas' past 10 games, it hit the over twice.
- In their last 10 games, the Stars are scoring 1.7 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Stars' 281 goals this season make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.
- On defense, the Stars have been one of the best units in league action, allowing 215 goals to rank third.
- The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +66.
