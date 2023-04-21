On Friday, Mauricio Dubon (.349 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a walk and two RBI) and the Houston Astros play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

  • Dubon is batting .323 with three doubles and two walks.
  • He ranks 21st in batting average, 93rd in on base percentage, and 126th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.
  • Dubon will look to extend his 14-game hitting streak. He's batting .273 over the course of his last games.
  • Dubon has picked up a hit in 93.3% of his 15 games this year, with more than one hit in 33.3% of them.
  • In 15 games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Dubon has had an RBI in three games this year.
  • He has scored in 10 of 15 games (66.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 5
9 (90.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (100.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (80.0%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Braves' 3.28 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to allow 12 home runs (0.6 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • Elder makes the start for the Braves, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.53 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals while giving up hits.
  • In three games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed a 1.53 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .246 to opposing batters.
