How to Watch the Astros vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alex Bregman and Ronald Acuna Jr. hit the field when the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves meet on Friday at Truist Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Astros vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros' 19 home runs rank 18th in Major League Baseball.
- Houston is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .382 this season.
- The Astros' .250 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
- Houston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking ninth with 96 total runs this season.
- The Astros have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.330).
- The Astros rank 11th with an average of 8.4 strikeouts per game.
- Houston averages 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-most in the majors.
- Houston has pitched to a 3.31 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.
- The Astros have a combined WHIP of just 1.250 as a pitching staff, which is the 10th-best in baseball this season.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Hunter Brown (2-0) will take the mound for the Astros, his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up no earned runs in seven innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Texas Rangers.
- He's going for his third quality start in a row.
- Brown will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/15/2023
|Rangers
|W 8-2
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Jon Gray
|4/16/2023
|Rangers
|L 9-1
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Andrew Heaney
|4/17/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 9-2
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Kevin Gausman
|4/18/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 4-2
|Home
|Jose Urquidy
|Chris Bassitt
|4/19/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 8-1
|Home
|Luis Garcia
|José Berríos
|4/21/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Bryce Elder
|4/22/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Kyle Wright
|4/23/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Max Fried
|4/24/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Jose Urquidy
|Taj Bradley
|4/25/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Luis Garcia
|Drew Rasmussen
|4/26/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Calvin Faucher
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.