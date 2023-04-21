After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros face the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Bryce Elder) at 7:20 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Alex Bregman At The Plate

  • Bregman is hitting .216 with two doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.
  • Bregman has picked up a hit in 12 of 19 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
  • In 19 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • Bregman has driven in a run in five games this season (26.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 11 of 19 games (57.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 6
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Braves have a 3.28 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.6 per game).
  • Elder (2-0 with a 1.53 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his fourth of the season.
  • In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering hits.
  • The 23-year-old has an ERA of 1.53, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .246 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.