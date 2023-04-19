On Wednesday, Mauricio Dubon (coming off going 1-for-5) and the Houston Astros face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Blue Jays.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon leads Houston in slugging percentage (.379) thanks to three extra-base hits.

He ranks 20th in batting average, 85th in on base percentage, and 120th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Dubon is batting .273 during his last games and is on a 13-game hitting streak.

In 92.9% of his games this year (13 of 14), Dubon has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (35.7%) he recorded at least two.

In 14 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Dubon has had an RBI in three games this season.

He has scored in nine of 14 games (64.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 5 8 (88.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (100.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (80.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

