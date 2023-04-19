Wednesday's game between the Houston Astros (8-10) and the Toronto Blue Jays (11-7) at Minute Maid Park is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Astros securing the victory. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on April 19.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Toronto Blue Jays will send Jose Berrios (1-2) to the mound, while Luis Garcia (0-2) will take the ball for the Houston Astros.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Astros vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Astros 6, Blue Jays 5.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Astros Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Astros have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to the total, Houston and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Astros' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

The Astros have come away with one win in the three contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Houston has played as an underdog of -105 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Houston is No. 8 in MLB, scoring 4.9 runs per game (88 total runs).

The Astros have pitched to a 3.44 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.

Astros Schedule