Mauricio Dubon -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, on April 18 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

  • Dubon leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .396, fueled by three extra-base hits.
  • He ranks 16th in batting average, 84th in on base percentage, and 110th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
  • Dubon is batting .318 during his last games and is on a 12-game hitting streak.
  • Dubon has gotten at least one hit in 92.3% of his games this year (12 of 13), with multiple hits five times (38.5%).
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 13 games this season.
  • Dubon has had an RBI in three games this year.
  • He has scored in eight of 13 games (61.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 5
7 (87.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (100.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (80.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays' 4.86 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (26 total, 1.5 per game).
  • The Blue Jays are sending Bassitt (1-2) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 7.63 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 34-year-old has an ERA of 7.63, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .276 against him.
