After batting .281 with two doubles, a home run, nine walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Chris Bassitt) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

  • Tucker has 17 hits and an OBP of .452, both of which rank first among Houston hitters this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 26th in the league in slugging.
  • Tucker has picked up a hit in 12 of 17 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
  • He has hit a home run in 23.5% of his games this season, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Tucker has had an RBI in seven games this year (41.2%), including five multi-RBI outings (29.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In five of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 6
8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
  • The Blue Jays' 4.86 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 26 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • Bassitt (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 7.63 ERA in 15 1/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander went six innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.63, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .276 batting average against him.
