The Houston Astros and David Hensley, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, battle Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.

David Hensley Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

David Hensley At The Plate

  • Hensley is batting .175 with five walks.
  • Hensley has had a base hit in six of 12 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has not homered in his 12 games this season.
  • Hensley has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • In four of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

David Hensley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 4
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have a 4.86 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 26 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (second-most in the league).
  • Bassitt makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 7.63 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 34-year-old has an ERA of 7.63, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .276 against him.
