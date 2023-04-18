After going 0-for-0 in his most recent game, Chas McCormick and the Houston Astros face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Chris Bassitt) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rangers.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is hitting .275 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.

McCormick has had a hit in eight of 11 games this season (72.7%), including multiple hits three times (27.3%).

He has hit a home run in two of 11 games played this season, and in 4.2% of his plate appearances.

McCormick has picked up an RBI in 36.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 27.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

In six of 11 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings