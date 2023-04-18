The Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken face off in the opening game of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Ball Arena on Tuesday, April 18, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SN360, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW. The Kraken are underdogs (+170) against the Avalanche (-200).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which squad will take home the victory in Tuesday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Avalanche vs. Kraken Predictions for Tuesday

Our projections model for this contest expects a final score of Avalanche 4, Kraken 3.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-200)

Avalanche (-200) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Avalanche (-1.4)

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche (51-24-7 overall) have a 15-7-22 record in contests that have required overtime.

Colorado is 16-8-4 (36 points) in its 28 games decided by one goal.

In the six games this season the Avalanche recorded only one goal, they went 2-1-3 (seven points).

Colorado has scored a pair of goals in 14 games this season (3-10-1 record, seven points).

The Avalanche are 45-9-3 in the 57 games when they have scored more than two goals (to record 93 points).

In the 35 games when Colorado has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has a 23-10-2 record (48 points).

In games when it has outshot opponents, Colorado is 31-11-4 (66 points).

The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents in 32 games, going 17-13-2 to register 36 points.

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have posted a record of 9-8-17 in overtime contests on their way to an overall mark of 46-28-8.

Seattle has earned 36 points (16-7-4) in its 27 games decided by one goal.

This season the Kraken scored only one goal in 12 games and they've earned two points (0-10-2) in those contests.

Seattle has earned four points (1-9-2 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Kraken have scored more than two goals in 55 games, earning 94 points from those contests.

This season, Seattle has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 30 games and registered 43 points with a record of 20-7-3.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Seattle has posted a record of 33-18-4 (70 points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents in 24 games, going 11-10-3 to register 25 points.

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 10th 3.34 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 9th 2.72 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 8th 33.2 Shots 30.5 20th 13th 31 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 6th 24.5% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 17th 79% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SN360, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN, SN360, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

