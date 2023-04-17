Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Blue Jays - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Monday, Kyle Tucker (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Houston Astros face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rangers.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker has 16 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .449.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 49th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 10th and he is 28th in slugging.
- Tucker has picked up a hit in 68.8% of his 16 games this season, with at least two hits in 31.3% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 25.0% of his games this season, and 5.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Tucker has an RBI in seven of 16 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once four times this year (25.0%), including one multi-run game.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|6
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 4.63 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 24 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (third-most in the league).
- Gausman (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 1.35 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went eight innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (1.35), 16th in WHIP (1.000), and 12th in K/9 (11.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
