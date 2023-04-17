After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Jacob Meyers and the Houston Astros take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Kevin Gausman) at 8:10 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

  • Meyers is batting .160 with four walks.
  • Meyers has had a base hit in three of 12 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • In 12 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Meyers has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored a run in one of 12 games.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 5
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays' 4.63 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (24 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Gausman (1-1 with a 1.35 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty went eight innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (1.35), 16th in WHIP (1.000), and 12th in K/9 (11.3).
