Astros vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 17
Monday's contest between the Houston Astros (7-9) and Toronto Blue Jays (10-6) going head to head at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on April 17.
The probable starters are Kevin Gausman (1-1) for the Toronto Blue Jays and Cristian Javier (1-0) for the Houston Astros.
Astros vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
Astros vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Blue Jays 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- Over their last 10 games, the Astros have been favored twice and lost each contest.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Houston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Astros' past 10 matchups.
- The Astros have were defeated in both of the matchups they've played as underdogs this season.
- Houston has played as an underdog of +100 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.
- The Astros have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Houston is No. 8 in the majors, scoring 4.8 runs per game (77 total runs).
- Astros pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.50 ERA this year, fifth-best in baseball.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 11
|@ Pirates
|L 7-4
|Cristian Javier vs Mitch Keller
|April 12
|@ Pirates
|W 7-0
|Jose Urquidy vs Rich Hill
|April 14
|Rangers
|L 6-2
|Luis Garcia vs Martín Pérez
|April 15
|Rangers
|W 8-2
|Hunter Brown vs Jon Gray
|April 16
|Rangers
|L 9-1
|Framber Valdez vs Andrew Heaney
|April 17
|Blue Jays
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Kevin Gausman
|April 18
|Blue Jays
|-
|Jose Urquidy vs Chris Bassitt
|April 19
|Blue Jays
|-
|Luis Garcia vs José Berríos
|April 21
|@ Braves
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Bryce Elder
|April 22
|@ Braves
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Kyle Wright
|April 23
|@ Braves
|-
|Cristian Javier vs TBA
