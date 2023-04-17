Monday's contest between the Houston Astros (7-9) and Toronto Blue Jays (10-6) going head to head at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on April 17.

The probable starters are Kevin Gausman (1-1) for the Toronto Blue Jays and Cristian Javier (1-0) for the Houston Astros.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, April 17, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Blue Jays 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Astros Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Astros have been favored twice and lost each contest.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Houston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Astros' past 10 matchups.

The Astros have were defeated in both of the matchups they've played as underdogs this season.

Houston has played as an underdog of +100 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Houston is No. 8 in the majors, scoring 4.8 runs per game (77 total runs).

Astros pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.50 ERA this year, fifth-best in baseball.

Astros Schedule