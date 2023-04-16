After going 1-for-4 with a double and three RBI in his last game, Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Andrew Heaney) at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a double and a walk) in his last game against the Rangers.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez has 14 hits, which ranks first among Houston hitters this season, while batting .292 with seven extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 65th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.

In 10 of 13 games this year (76.9%), Alvarez has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 30.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish.

Alvarez has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (69.2%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (38.5%).

In eight games this season (61.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 8 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 7 (87.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

