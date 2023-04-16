How to Watch the NBA on Sunday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Today's NBA Playoff schedule has four quality competitions in store. Among those contests is the Miami Heat squaring off against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Catch live NBA games, plus tons of other sports and shows, with a free trial to Fubo!
Today's NBA Games
The Memphis Grizzlies host the Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers look to pull of an away win at the Grizzlies on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- MEM Record: 51-31
- LAL Record: 43-39
- MEM Stats: 116.9 PPG (eighth in NBA), 113.0 Opp. PPG (11th)
- LAL Stats: 117.2 PPG (sixth in NBA), 116.6 Opp. PPG (20th)
Players to Watch
- MEM Key Player: Ja Morant (26.2 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 8.1 APG)
- LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.9 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 2.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MEM -4
- MEM Odds to Win: -171
- LAL Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 227.5 points
The Milwaukee Bucks face the Miami Heat
The Heat travel to face the Bucks on Sunday at 5:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIL Record: 58-24
- MIA Record: 44-38
- MIL Stats: 116.9 PPG (eighth in NBA), 113.3 Opp. PPG (14th)
- MIA Stats: 109.5 PPG (30th in NBA), 109.8 Opp. PPG (second)
Players to Watch
- MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (31.1 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 5.7 APG)
- MIA Key Player: Bam Adebayo (20.4 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIL -9
- MIL Odds to Win: -436
- MIA Odds to Win: +342
- Total: 219 points
Watch live NBA games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo.
The Phoenix Suns play the Los Angeles Clippers
The Clippers look to pull off a road win at the Suns on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: TNT and BSSC
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- PHO Record: 45-37
- LAC Record: 44-38
- PHO Stats: 113.6 PPG (17th in NBA), 111.6 Opp. PPG (sixth)
- LAC Stats: 113.6 PPG (17th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (12th)
Players to Watch
- PHO Key Player: Deandre Ayton (18.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 1.7 APG)
- LAC Key Player: Russell Westbrook (15.9 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 7.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: PHO -7.5
- PHO Odds to Win: -312
- LAC Odds to Win: +250
- Total: 225.5 points
The Denver Nuggets take on the Minnesota Timberwolves
The Timberwolves go on the road to face the Nuggets on Sunday at 10:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: TNT
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DEN Record: 53-29
- MIN Record: 42-40
- DEN Stats: 115.8 PPG (12th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (eighth)
- MIN Stats: 115.8 PPG (12th in NBA), 115.8 Opp. PPG (18th)
Players to Watch
- DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (24.5 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 9.8 APG)
- MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (24.6 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 4.4 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: DEN -8
- DEN Odds to Win: -320
- MIN Odds to Win: +257
- Total: 224.5 points
See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.